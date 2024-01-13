Russians launch missile attack in the morning: air raid lasts almost 3 hours

On the morning of 13 January, an air-raid warning was issued in all oblasts of Ukraine as cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95MS aircraft. Around 07:00, MiG-31K fighters launched Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "There is a threat of missile attack in oblasts where an air-raid warning has been issued! Launches of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft were detected. (from the Caspian Sea). Proceed to a shelter!"

Мапа повітряних тривог alerts.in.ua о 5.30

SCREENSHOT: AIR RAID ALERT MAP OF UKRAINE AT 05:30

Update at 05:54: The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Kh-101/555/55 missiles were launched from six Tu-95MS.

The time for entering Ukrainian airspace is about 06:00-07:00.

At 06:02, the missile threat was extended to Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

At 06:21, the air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Мапа повітряних тривог alerts.in.ua о 6.20

SCREENSHOT: AIR RAID ALERT MAP OF UKRAINE AT 06:20

At 06:31, a missile was reportedly moving towards Kryvyi Rih.

At 06:33, the missile threat spread throughout the country.

SCREENSHOT: AIR RAID ALERT MAP OF UKRAINE AT 06:33

At 06:43, a MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces was spotted taking off from the Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

At 06:55, the Air Force reported the launch of Kinzhal missiles. They were flying in the direction of Dnipro.

At 06:58, it was reported that cruise missiles were moving across Zhashkiv towards Kyiv.

At 07:00, the military announced the launch of another Kinzhal missile.

At 07:11, the Air Force recorded the movement of Kinzhal missiles towards Kyiv.

At 07:16, missiles were flying towards Kalynivka, Vinnytsia Oblast.

At 07:17, a group of cruise missiles were flying towards Rivne! All-clear was given in regard to Kinzhal missiles flying towards the capital.

At 07:18, two more MіG-31K aircraft were recorded taking off from the Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

At 07:19, the military reported the movement of missiles through Khmelnytskyi Oblast towards Rivne Oblast.

At 07:20, they called for the residents of Myrhorod to take shelter.

At 07:22, a missile was flying through Vinnytsia Oblast to Starokostiantyniv.

At 07:23, residents of Rivne were called to proceed to shelters.

At 07:28, Kinzhal missiles were launched towards Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.

At 07:29, the Air Force reported launches of Kinzhal missiles towards Kyiv.

At 07:35, two missiles in Volyn Oblast changed course towards the north-east.

Residents of Myrhorod were asked to go into shelter.

Cruise missiles were in Volyn, Ternopil and Rivne oblasts.

More Kinzhal missiles were flying from the north.

At 07:40, it was reported that there were high-speed missiles coursing through Chernihiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

In addition, Kinzhal missiles were flying from the north. There was also a missile flying in the direction of Lviv Oblast.

At 8:13, the all-clear was given throughout all of Ukraine, except for the western regions and Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

The Air Force reported that Russian strategic aircraft had been observed in the vicinity of Olenya airfield on the night of 12-13 January.

