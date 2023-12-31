Russians launch nearly 50 Shahed UAVs ahead of New Year's Eve, fewer than half were shot down

On the last night of the year, Ukrainian defenders shot down 21 of the 49 attack drones launched by Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram; речник Повітряних сил Юрій Ігнат у ранковому ефірі телемарафону, Сили оборони півдня України

Quote: "On the night of 30-31 December 2023, the Russian invaders attacked with Shahed-type attack UAVs from three directions: Cape Chauda (Crimea), and Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsky district and Kursk Oblast.

In total, 49 enemy Shahed-136/131 drones were recorded. The enemy also struck the city of Kharkiv with six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

The enemy directed most of the attack drones along the front line of defence and on civilian, military and infrastructure facilities in frontline territories, particularly Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Units of mobile fire groups from the Defence Forces and fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed 21 enemy Shahed drones in various regions of Ukraine."

