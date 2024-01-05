Russians launch Shahed attack drones from south for second time in one night

An air-raid warning was issued for the second time in Ukraine’s south on the night of 4-5 January.

Details: The military reported a threat of attack UAVs from the south at 03:53.

Several groups of Shahed attack drones were flying in Kherson Oblast, heading northwest on the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Ukraine’s Air Force detected several more groups of attack UAVs in Kherson Oblast, moving north, at 04:11.

At 04:30, a threat of attack UAVs was issued in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Several UAV groups were flying over the city of Kryvyi Rih from the north and moving westwards.

At 05:01, a UAV attack from the east threatened the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

At 05:05, the Ukrainian military reported that groups of Russian kamikaze drones were moving between the towns of Voznesensk and Pervomaisk towards Ukraine's west.

At 05:28, a UAV attack threat emerged in Odesa Oblast.

The air-raid warning spread to Cherkasy Oblast at 05:41.

The military updated the data on the movement of Russian UAVs at 06:21:

one group was heading from the south through Smila towards Cherkasy;

several more groups were flying in Odesa Oblast and heading westwards, approaching Vinnytsia Oblast.

The air-raid warning was issued in Vinnytsia Oblast at 06:37.

At 06:52, the military reported the movement of a group of attack UAVs from Cherkasy Oblast heading west through Kyiv Oblast on the border with Vinnytsia Oblast.

The air-raid warning spread to Chernivtsi and Khmelnytskyi oblasts at 06:58.

In addition, a group of attack UAVs were flying in Vinnytsia Oblast towards Khmelnytskyi along the border with Moldova.

At 07:47, reports indicated that a group of loitering munitions was approaching the settlement of Kalynivka (Vinnytsia Oblast) from the east with a bearing towards Khmelnytskyi.

At 08:34, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that groups of kamikaze drones were moving towards the town of Starokostiantyniv from the south and west.

Background:

On the evening of 4 January, the Air Force reported that the Russians had launched several groups of Shahed kamikaze drones, entering Ukraine’s airspace from the south. The attack lasted until 01:00 on 5 January.

