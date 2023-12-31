Russians launch Shahed drones from east

The movement of Russian attack drones from Ukraine's eastern oblast has been registered on 31 December.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: At 15:39, the Air Force reported an attack drones threat in Donetsk Oblast.

At 15:42, the same message was published concerning Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

As of 15:55, the Shaheds that had been spotted in the eastern part of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and the south of Kharkiv Oblast were heading north.

At 16:38, Shaheds were moving from Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts in the direction of Poltava Oblast.

At 16:44, a few new groups of Shaheds were moving from Zaporizhzhia in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At 17:13, Shaheds in Poltava and Kharkiv Oblast were moving in the direction of Poltava and Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast; more UAVs were moving from Ukraine's southeast in the direction of the city of Dnipro. Additionally, Shaheds in the east of Mykolaiv Oblast were moving in the northwestern direction.

At 17:38, Shaheds in Poltava Oblast were moving in the direction of Myrhorod. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, strike drones were on their way in the northwestern direction. In Mykolaiv Oblast, they flew in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi.

The Air Force added that the direction of movement was constantly changing.

At 18:00, the Shahed attack is ongoing! The attack drones threat is [observed] in the oblasts where the air-raid warning was issued!

Support UP or become our patron!