Russians launch Shahed drones from the south

The Russians have launched attack drones from the south of Ukraine on the evening of 3 January.

Source: The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Telegram

Quote: "Attention! Threat of attack UAVs from the south! Several groups of Shahed drones spotted in the south of Mykolaiv Oblast, heading northwest".

At 20:46, a threat of attack UAVs in Odesa Oblast was reported.

At 21:18, it was clarified that a group of Shahed drones from Mykolaiv Oblast is moving towards Kirovohrad Oblast.

At 22:15, the Air Force reported the danger of assault UAVs attacks in Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts.

At 22:51, an air-raid alarm was issued in Kyiv Oblast. At 23:21 the all-clear was given.

Updated at 00:17. "Shahed drones in Khmelnytskyi! Flying in western direction", the Air Force reported.

Updated at 01:44: An all-clear was given as the danger of UAV attacks was gone.

