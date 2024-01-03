Russians launch Shahed drones from the south
The Russians have launched attack drones from the south of Ukraine on the evening of 3 January.
Source: The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Telegram
Quote: "Attention! Threat of attack UAVs from the south! Several groups of Shahed drones spotted in the south of Mykolaiv Oblast, heading northwest".
At 20:46, a threat of attack UAVs in Odesa Oblast was reported.
At 21:18, it was clarified that a group of Shahed drones from Mykolaiv Oblast is moving towards Kirovohrad Oblast.
At 22:15, the Air Force reported the danger of assault UAVs attacks in Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts.
At 22:51, an air-raid alarm was issued in Kyiv Oblast. At 23:21 the all-clear was given.
Updated at 00:17. "Shahed drones in Khmelnytskyi! Flying in western direction", the Air Force reported.
Updated at 01:44: An all-clear was given as the danger of UAV attacks was gone.
Support UP or become our patron!