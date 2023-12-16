Russians launch Shahed UAVs from multiple directions

Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones on Saturday night.

Source: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: At 21:05 (Kyiv time), the Air Force reported the movement of Shaheds from Kherson Oblast towards Mykolaiv Oblast.

At 21:21, it was reported that Russian drones were spotted south of Kharkiv Oblast, moving north.

At 21:41, Russian attack UAVs in Mykolaiv Oblast were reportedly moving towards Kirovohrad Oblast.

At 21:49, Russian UAVs were spotted on the border of Kharkiv and Dnipro oblasts.

At 22:24, Russian UAVs were moving towards Poltava Oblast.

At 22:47, Russian UAVs were reportedly moving towards Ukraine's west from Kirovohrad Oblast.

At 23:01, a threat to Cherkasy Oblast was spotted.

At 23:20, a guided aerial missile was fired at Kropyvnytskyi.

At 23:26, a UAV moved from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast towards Zaporizhzhia.

At 23:27, Shahed drones were spotted flying from the Black Sea towards Odesa Oblast.

At 00:18, Shahed drones were spotted over Cherkasy Oblast moving towards the northwest.

Мапа alerts.in.ua

Air Raid Alert Map of Ukraine as of 00.32

At 00.32, the threat spread to Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr oblasts.

At 00.48, Vinnytsia Oblast – movement of attack UAVs in the western direction.

At 00.48, there was a missile threat to Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!