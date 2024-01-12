Russians launched Shahed UAVs from northern Ukraine

Russian forces launched Shahed-type drones from the north of Ukraine on the evening of 12 January.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Shahed UAVs recorded flying through Sumy Oblast in the direction of Chernihiv Oblast."

At 22:01, the air-raid warning was also issued in Poltava Oblast.

At 22:35, the Air Force reported that Myrhorod is under threat as well.

At 22:41, the air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast.

At 22:48, the military spotted a missile moving towards Okhtyrky, Sumy Oblast.

At 23:12, it was reported that Shahed UAVs were flying in the north of Kyiv Oblast, heading to the west, and in Velyka Pysarivka district of Sumy Oblast, heading to the south-west. Kyiv Oblast Military Administration stated that air defence units were responding to the attack.

At 23:22, the Shahed UAV that had previously been spotted in the north of Kyiv Oblast changed course and was flying to Irpin.

At 23:52, the all-clear was given in all oblasts.

Background: On the evening of 12 January, an air-raid warning was issued in a number of oblasts of the country. In addition, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the take-off of a Russian Tu-22m3 bomber from Shaykovka air base (Kaluga Oblast).

Support UP or become our patron!