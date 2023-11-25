Russians launch Shahed UAVs from south

On the evening of 24 November, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of Russian attack UAVs from Ukraine’s south.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "A group of Shahed UAVs on the border of Kherson, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts! Flying northwest."

Details: The Air Force called on residents of Kryvyi Rih to remain in shelters. An air-raid alert was also issued in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Update: After midnight, the Air Force reported groups of Shaheds in Kryvyi Rih, as well as several groups of Shaheds moving towards Kropyvnytskyi from the south.

After 1:00 pm, a threat of attack drones was reported in Sumy Oblast.

The Air Force later said: "The attack of enemy assault UAVs from the south continues! They are heading northwest," adding that there is a threat of assault UAVs in Kharkiv Oblast from the north.

Update at 01:31: "Attention! Shahed attack drones are heading from Kirovohrad Oblast to Cherkasy Oblast!"

Update at 01:53: "Shahed attack drones are heading from Cherkasy Oblast to Kyiv Oblast!"

Update at 02:00: "There is a threat of a drone attack on Poltava Oblast!"

Update at 02:34: "Several groups of Shahed attack drones were detected in the north of Sumy Oblast! They are moving in the westward direction!"

Update at 02:37: "Shahed drones are approaching Kyiv from the south! Do not ignore air-raid warnings!"

Update at 02:38: "There is a threat of a drone attack on Chernihiv Oblast!"

Update at 02:41 from Kyiv City Military Administration: "UAVs were detected in the airspace. Air defence assets and personnel are responding to the attack."

Update at 02:43 from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence systems are responding on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!

Update at 03:13 from Ukraine’s Air Force: "More groups of Shahed attack drones are entering Sumy Oblast from Russia’s Kursk Oblast! They are moving westwards!"

Update at 03:30: "Attention! A missile is approaching Kyiv!"

Update at 04:09 from Kyiv City Military Administration: "A large number of enemy UAVs is approaching Kyiv from different directions!"

Update at 04:44 from Ukraine’s Air Force: "There is a threat of a drone attack on Zhytomyr Oblast!"

Update at 06:09 from Kyiv City Military Administration: "An air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast continues. We are asking everyone to stay in shelters. There is still a threat of another attack. Air defence systems are responding in the oblast."

Update at 06:17 from Ukraine’s Air Force: "An attack with enemy attack UAVs from the north-east continues! As of now, Shahed drone groups are located in the west of Sumy Oblast, near Poltava and Myrhorod in Poltava Oblast, Nizhyn and east of Pryluky in Chernihiv Oblast, in the south of Kyiv Oblast, near Obukhiv, and above and around Kyiv."

Update at 06:20: "There are several more groups of Shahed drones entering Sumy Oblast from Russia’s Kursk Oblast!"

Update at 07:22: Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Several groups of UAVs are moving towards Kyiv from the north-east!"

Update at 07:56: Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force: "There are at least three enemy attack drones in Kyiv and the oblast! Air defence systems are responding!"

Support UP or become our patron!