Russians launch Shahed UAVs from southern direction

The movement of Russian assault drones was recorded in southern Ukraine on the evening of Sunday, 24 December.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Threat of assault UAVs [attacking – ed.] Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts!"

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

As of 18:30, several groups of Russian attack UAVs are moving between Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih towards Voznesensk.

At 18:55, the Russian attack UAVs entered Kirovohrad Oblast, moving towards the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

At 20:09, kamikaze drones entered Cherkasy Oblast, heading west.

At 20:34, several groups of attack UAVs approached Kharkiv Oblast from the south.

At 20:44, Russian loitering munitions were seen moving westward and entering Vinnytsia Oblast.

At 21:23, a group of Russian kamikaze drones continued to move north of Vinnytsia on the border with Zhytomyr Oblast, heading west towards the town of Starokostiantyniv.

At 21:45, several groups of Russian attack UAVs were observed moving towards the city of Odesa and the settlement of Chornomorsk from the Black Sea.

At 22:05, the Russian drones reached Poltava Oblast.

At 22:19, several more groups of Russian UAVs were heading towards Odesa and Chornomorsk from the Black Sea.

At 0:09, Russian loitering munitions were moving towards Odesa from the Black Sea.

At around 00:46, the all-clear was given across Ukraine.

