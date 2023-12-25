Russians launch UAVs from southern Ukraine

Russian forces launched assault drones from the south of Ukraine on the evening of 25 December.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: According to the Air Force, drones are moving from Kherson Oblast towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. An air-raid warning was issued in these regions.

At 22:53 it was reported that the UAVs were moving through the territory of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the direction of Kirovohrad.

Updated: Suspilne reported explosions were heard in Mykolaiv at around 00:00 on 26 December.

Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force: "An enemy drone has been spotted in the vicinity of Mykolaiv."

Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force at 00:47: "Attack UAVs are advancing towards Kyiv Oblast across Cherkasy Oblast!"

Updated: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast at 01:05. The all-clear was sounded at 01:38.

Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force at 01:16: "Enemy UAVs are advancing towards Vinnytsia Oblast!"

Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force at 01:50: "Attack UAVs are advancing west across Vinnytsia Oblast. There is a threat of attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast!"

Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force at 02:25: "Attack UAVs are in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and are advancing towards Starokostiantyniv."

Updated: At 02:49, Ukraine’s Air Force announced there was no threat of Russian drone attacks.

