The Russians launched Shahed UAVs from several directions

The Russians have launched attack drones into Ukraine for the second time in the evening of 22 December.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Details: The military reports that the UAVs are moving from Kherson Oblast through Mykolaiv/Dnipropetrovsk oblasts towards Kirovohrad Oblast.

At 21:25 it was reported that the UAVs are already in Kirovohrad Oblast and are moving in the direction of Cherkasy.

At 22:23 the Air Force reported that a Russian UAV was moving through Cherkasy Oblast (Uman district) in the western direction.

As of 22:52, air raid siren was announced in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Sumy Oblasts. The Air Force specified that the air raid siren in Sumy Oblast is due to the threat of attack drones. The UAV was in the eastern part of Vinnytsia Oblast, travelling to the west.

At 23:54, the military reported a UAV on the border of Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr Oblasts, travelling to the west (Starokostiantyniv), and in the southern part of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, changing course to the north, presumably also towards Starokostiantyniv.



