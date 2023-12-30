Russians launched Shahed UAVs from the south and north

Russian attack UAVs were observed moving from the south and north on Saturday evening.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: At 18:45, the Air Force reported that it had detected the launch of Shahed attack UAVs, threatening Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, as well as Dnipro Oblast.

Later, a UAV was observed flying from the northeast, and a threat was announced for Sumy Oblast.

At 19:14, the Air Force reported that UAVs were moving through Sumy Oblast towards Chernihiv Oblast.

Updated: Movement of attack UAVs as of 19:47:

From the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa Oblast. On the border of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, heading west. Some of the UAVs in Sumy Oblast changed their course to the south. UAV from Kherson Oblast, heading north-west (Kryvyi Rih).

Movement of attack UAVs as of 20:11:

In the eastern part of Chernihiv Oblast, heading west. UAVs in the southern part of Sumy Oblast, heading south-west. UAVs from Kherson Oblast, heading north-west (Kryvyi Rih).

Movement of attack UAVs as of 21:28:

UAVs in Kyiv Oblast, heading west. A threat to Zhytomyr Oblast. UAVs were moving through Cherkasy Oblast, heading southwest. UAVs in Kirovohrad Oblast, heading west. UAVs in Odesa Oblast, heading south-west.

As of 22:03, Vinnytsia Oblast – threat of Russian attack UAVs.

Movement of attack UAVs as of 23:19:

From Vinnytsia Oblast, heading west (Starokostiantyniv). UAVs were flying through the territory of Cherkasy Oblast, heading for Vinnytsia Oblast. The threat of attack UAVs remains in Rivne, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipro and Donetsk oblasts.

As of 23:33, Ternopil Oblast – threat of use of attack UAVs.

As of 23:40, an air-raid siren sounded in Kyiv Oblast due to a change in the trajectory of UAVs.

As of 23:46, Bila Tserkva – threat of attack UAVs.

Movement of attack UAVs as of 23:59:

In the southwestern part of Vinnytsia Oblast (Kryzhopilskyi district), heading west. UAVs in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, heading west. The second group of UAVs from Khmelnytskyi Oblast was heading for Chernivtsi Oblast.

Updated: As of 00:05 on 31 December. Quote from the Air Force: "Izium – take shelter!"

At 00:16: "Zaporizhzhia – threat of enemy attack UAVs!"

Movement of single attack UAVs as of 00:36:

Khmelnytskyi Oblast – direction to Kamianets-Podilskyi. In Ternopil Oblast – Kremenets district. UAVs on the territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At 00:44: "Zaporizhzhia – stay in shelters!"

At 00:54: "Kharkiv – stay in shelters!

UAVs in the direction of the city".

Movement of single attack UAVs as of 01:15:

UAVs were moving through the suburbs of Kharkiv towards the city. UAVs on the territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, heading north.

At 01:43, UAVs were moving in Kherson Oblast towards Mykolaiv Oblast .

At 01:56, the all-clear was given in all regions except Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Updated: At 2:20, the all-clear was given in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

