The Russians are launching up to thousand projectiles an hour, their resources are limitless Reznikov

ROMAN PETRENKO – SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 13:24

OLEKSII REZNIKOV. PHOTO: PRESS SERVICE OF THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

The Russian army is launching up to a thousand projectiles every hour in order to undermine the morale of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says Oleskii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Source: Reznikov in an interview for ICTV

Quote: "The Russians are using up to a thousand projectiles every hour in an attempt to undermine our soldiers’ morale.

They use a thousand projectiles an hour. Unfortunately, their resources are limitless.

Such limitless resources can only be countered using effective weapons with a fundamentally different approach - precision targeting."

Background: