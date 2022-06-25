The Russians are launching up to thousand projectiles an hour, their resources are limitless Reznikov
ROMAN PETRENKO – SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 13:24
OLEKSII REZNIKOV. PHOTO: PRESS SERVICE OF THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE
The Russian army is launching up to a thousand projectiles every hour in order to undermine the morale of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says Oleskii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine.
Source: Reznikov in an interview for ICTV
Quote: "The Russians are using up to a thousand projectiles every hour in an attempt to undermine our soldiers’ morale.
They use a thousand projectiles an hour. Unfortunately, their resources are limitless.
Such limitless resources can only be countered using effective weapons with a fundamentally different approach - precision targeting."
Background:
On the morning of 25 June, the occupiers fired nearly 30 missiles on military units and facilities in Zhytomyr Oblast, killing one soldier.
According to information from Pivnich (North) Operational Command, a massive rocket attack was launched on Chernihiv Oblast at about 05:00. From the territory of Belarus, the village of Desna was hit by 20 missiles launched from aircraft and from the ground.
Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russians had fired four missiles on the Yavoriv district, two of which were hit by the Ukrainian air defence.