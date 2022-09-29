Russians' legs are shaking due to Ukrainian army offensive in Kherson Oblast and effective use of HIMARS

19
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:34

The Armed Forces of Ukraine’s offensive in Kherson Oblast is making the Russian military extremely nervous.

Source: an intercepted phone conversation between Russian occupiers released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: In the telephone conversation intercepted by the SSU, an invader tells his friend that the Ukrainian military is mercilessly driving the Russian forces from Ukrainian land.

The Russian complains that the mere mention of HIMARS [a US-made highly mobile missile launcher] makes his legs shake, and real panic is breaking out in combat units.

Quote from the occupier: "They’ve been shooting at us with all sorts of things: Grads and other f**king [weapons]... The villages that used to be ours… they took them back and drove us out.

My legs are shaking here. It strikes [the occupier is apparently talking about HIMARS] and the ground shakes. Here, all our soldiers are shaking."

Quote from SSU: "If the Ruscists want their legs to stop shaking, we advise them to surrender.

For this purpose, two new emergency telephone lines are now open: +380 665803498 and +380 931192984. Both servicemen and their relatives can call them."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy calls an urgent meeting of the National Security Council for Sept. 30

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council for Sept. 30, presidential press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov announced on Facebook on Sept. 29.

  • More than half of Russians feel anxious or angry about mobilisation, poll indicates

    More than half of Russians felt fearful or anxious after hearing that the Kremlin was drafting hundreds of thousands of soldiers to fight in Ukraine, according to a poll released by the independent Levada Centre on Thursday. In the poll, conducted from Sept. 22-28, 47% of respondents said they had felt anxiety, fear or dread following President Vladimir Putin's announcement on Sept. 21. Another 13% said they had felt anger, while 23% said they had felt pride in Russia.

  • Russian annexation of Ukraine regions would be 'dangerous escalation,' UN chief says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -If Russia moves ahead with its plans to annex four Ukrainian regions, it would mark a "dangerous escalation" that would jeopardize the prospects for peace in the region, the United Nations Secretary-General said on Thursday. "Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters. Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign documents on Friday proclaiming Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, as Moscow rushes to lock in territorial claims that the Ukrainian army is threatening to reverse on the battlefield.

  • Ukraine advance on Russian outpost challenges Putin’s grip on Donbas

    Ukrainian troops are moving to capture the Russian-held eastern town of Lyman, threatening a new setback for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's campaign in the Donbas as he prepares to declare the region part of Russia. The capture of the town in the north of Donetsk region could pave the way for Ukraine to make inroads into the adjacent Luhansk province, foiling Putin's goal of seizing all of the industrial Donbas region declared after his forces failed to subdue the entire country in February, military analysts said. The regions are among four chunks of eastern and southern Ukrainian territory that Putin is expected on Friday to declare Russian-annexed land after what Kyiv and Western countries say were bogus referendums staged at gunpoint.

  • Russian troops massing military equipment from near and far to Ukraine’s borders, says CIT

    Russia is bringing military equipment from all over the country to the borders of Ukraine, in preparation for its newly mobilized conscripts, Conflict Intelligence Team analyst Kyrylo Mykhailov told the U.S.-funded Current Time TV on Sept. 28.

  • U.S. says ex-Army major and his wife tried to leak military health data to Russia

    A former U.S. Army major and his anesthesiologist wife have been criminally charged for allegedly plotting to leak highly sensitive healthcare data about military patients to Russia, the Justice Department revealed on Thursday. Jamie Lee Henry, the former major who was also a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and his wife, Dr. Anna Gabrielian, were charged in an unsealed indictment in a federal court in Maryland with conspiracy and the wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information about patients at the Army base. The indictment alleges that the plot started after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

  • Russia open to in-person talks with U.S. on nuclear arms treaty

    Russia said on Thursday it was studying the possibility of a face-to-face meeting between Russian and U.S. negotiators on a landmark nuclear arms control treaty. In a briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia was open to reviving inspections under the New START treaty and considering the possibility of in-person meetings of a joint commission of representatives from the United States and Russia. Physical inspections under the treaty have been suspended since 2020, initially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Russia's secret expenses top $110 billion as the Kremlin continues to obscure the costs of its war in Ukraine

    Moscow is hiding how it plans to spend billions of dollars for 2023 as it begins to plan out a budget for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

  • Seven Russian tanks with newly mobilized troops deployed to Lyman, says General Staff

    Moscow continues to send recently mobilized, low-skilled personnel to battlefields across Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in their morning report on Sept. 29.

  • Why is Russia sending oil and gas workers to fight in Ukraine? It may signal more energy cutoffs ahead

    The new Baltic Pipe natural gas pipeline connects Norwegian natural gas fields in the North Sea with Denmark and Poland, offering an alternative to Russian gas. Sean Gallup/Getty ImagesRussia’s effort to conscript 300,000 reservists to counter Ukraine’s military advances in Kharkiv has drawn a lot of attention from military and political analysts. But there’s also a potential energy angle. In its call for reservists, Russia’s leadership specifically targeted oil and gas workers for the draft. On

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces strike 10 areas where Russian troops were concentrated

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 01:32 While defending the southern line of contact, the Ukrainian military performed ground and air strikes, hitting 10 areas of concentration of Russian manpower and equipment.

  • The number of Russians fleeing the country to evade Putin's draft is likely bigger than the original invasion force, UK intel says

    On February 24, 190,000 Russians invaded Ukraine. An estimated 194,000 Russians have fled to Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Finland alone.

  • Melania Trump May Have Sparked 'Corruption Chic' Fashion Movement After 'Vogue' Snub

    There’s a lot of debate about former First Lady Melania Trump not having her own Vogue cover while husband Donald Trump was in the White House, but it may have sparked an entire movement in fashion with their conservative base. There’s a new online fashion media outlet that is drawing the attention of the MAGA […]

  • Russia plans to annex parts of Eastern Ukraine – an Eastern European expert explains 3 key things to know about the regions at stake

    A woman votes in the controversial referendum in Donetsk, Ukraine on Sept. 27, 2022. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Russia is set to formally annex four occupied territories in eastern Ukraine, claiming the region as its own more than six months after it first invaded its neighboring country. Russia announced on Sept. 27, 2022, that more than 85% of people in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic and Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as parts of two other occupied regions in U

  • Red Square closed ahead of annexation celebration

    STORY: The annexation, after what Kyiv and Western countries say were phoney referendums staged at gunpoint on Russian-held Ukrainian territory, has been rejected in the West as an illegal land grab.After days of speculation over exactly how Russia would mark the annexation, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed some details of the ceremony on Thursday.Agreements "on the accession of new territories into the Russian Federation" will be signed "with all four territories that held referendums and made corresponding requests to the Russian side," Peskov said.Putin would deliver a major speech on the subject, he added.

  • Security Service of Ukraine identifies Russian general who ordered to capture Mariupol and storm Azovstal

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:55 The Security Service of Ukraine has identified the Russian military official who gave the order to capture the city of Mariupol and to storm one of its largest industrial sites, the Azovstal steelworks.

  • Will Ukraine be Putin's downfall?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Russia Blows Up Gas Pipelines, Declaring an All-Out Energy War It May Already Have Lost

    Russia's likely sabotage of natural gas pipelines spells an escalation of Putin's energy war—and increases chance of him losing it

  • Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders

    Long lines of Russians trying to escape being called up to fight in Ukraine continued to clog highways out of the country on Wednesday, and Moscow reportedly set up draft offices at borders to intercept some of them. There are numerous reports of men with no military training and of all ages receiving draft notices.

  • Car of Russian collaborator responsible for education blown up in Melitopol

    THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:14 A car belonging to Olena Shapurova, a collaborator with Russian occupation authorities who had been appointed as the head of the "[Melitopol] department of education", has exploded.