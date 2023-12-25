Russians less arrogant in Kherson Oblast after 3 of their Su-34 bombers were destroyed

Following the downing of three Su-34 fighter-bombers by the Ukrainian Defence Forces, Russian troops have reduced their air activity in Kherson Oblast and are spreading rumours of a "wandering Patriot air defence system" [some Russian news outlets said that there is a Patriot air defence system that is travelling across Ukraine to shoot down targets – ed.].

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, on the morning of 25 December

Quote: "We never disclose how, where, and in what place we destroy air targets, except for the time. If the enemy is guessing, writing about a 'wandering Patriot' or some other air defence system, let them keep guessing. Let them understand that Patriot and perhaps another long-range system can be on one front today, on another one tomorrow, and then on another one after that.

The enemy needs to be kept on the edge of their seats. This means they will perform their tasks less arrogantly, with fewer assets and personnel. That's what happened after the destruction of three Su-34s: the enemy was no longer actively fighting in Kherson Oblast, realising that there could be a trap for them.

That's why they sent a dozen drones there and are looking for something that destroyed their jets."

Details: Ihnat confirmed that the Russians are trying to find out what shot down their Su-34 bombers. Russian drones have a reconnaissance function, so even reconnaissance UAVs must be destroyed, he said.

Background: On 24 December, Ukraine's air defence destroyed two Russian military aircraft – a Su-34 on the Mariupol front and a Su-30 over the Black Sea. In addition, three Su-34 fighter-bombers were destroyed on 22 December.

