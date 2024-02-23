Russians look for Ukrainians' weak spots on Avdiivka front

Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has reported that the Russians have been looking for "weak spots" in Ukraine's Defence Forces on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Oleksandr Borodin, press officer of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda Club

Quote: "The occupiers are trying to understand where our weak spots are. They are conducting assaults in different places.

It looks like troops landing... constant rotations... they've brought in, brought in, brought in.

They haven't achieved any success. It's just an attempt to understand our weak spots."

Details: Borodin noted that the Russians are attempting to approach "our positions" in small groups.

"Consequently, those who survive are captured," the press officer added.

Moreover, he pointed out that the current Russian attacks cannot be compared to "what happened in the city".

Borodin explained that the Russians are supplying new forces like products on a conveyor belt. However, he noted, for the defenders, it is "more typical to operate" in an established line of defence, that is, in those positions where Ukrainian units withdrew from Avdiivka.

Quote: "Experience has shown that this conveyor [the speed of supplying new forces] works quite well, so if they continue like this, they will have resources."

"But again, the new line of defence in our case... I wouldn't say it’s significantly simpler, but we are used to operating in such a line of defence."

Background: Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade posted a video showing a nighttime battle on the Avdiivka front and reported that it had killed 35 Russian soldiers and captured nine more during the night.

