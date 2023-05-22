Russians looking for options to leave occupied Crimea, says Ukrainian military

Fire in occupied Crimea
“We’re already seeing specific movements, a specific concentration of cars and people on the main routes,” she said.

“But they’re gradually realizing, and moving in the appropriate direction.”

Humeniuk said the invaders are trying to take away from Crimea everything that has connected them all these years.

“First, the traces of their crimes, we’re talking about the occupying authorities,” she said.

“Secondly, the understanding that they will have to answer for all these years, for all their activities. Thirdly, an ideology, because not everyone who is in Crimea today believes that Crimea is annexed and under occupation – they are the ones who need this way out.”

The official added that the Kerch Strait Bridge (which connects Crimea to Russia) is a dangerous object and to some extent sacred for Russians, so they are using different options for leaving.

