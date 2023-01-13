Russians lose 500600 invaders every day, and Ukraine ten times fewer

Ukrainska Pravda
Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, has stated that the Russian occupiers lose "about 500-600" soldiers killed every day, while Ukraine loses "a tenth of this number".

Source: Reznikov in an interview with the BBC

Quote: "Reznikov states that ‘approximately 500 or 600’ Russian fighters are killed every day across the country, while Ukraine is losing a tenth of this number."

Details: It is noted that these figures are still impossible to verify.

The defence minister commented on the losses of the invaders near Soledar and in the area of Bakhmut, where fierce fighting is taking place.

In particular, mercenaries and Russian convicts recruited by Wagner PMC, a private military company in the pocket of the Russian authorities, are trying to capture Soledar.

The company is controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, better known as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s "chef".

According to Reznikov, Wagner's mercenaries are not just interested in capturing the city; they will try to "make blood money" because Soledar is home to the largest salt mines in Europe.

In addition, Prigozhin "needs to provide some evidence to claim that they are better than the regular Armed Forces of the Russian Federation".

Soledar is about 10 kilometres from Bakhmut, a strategic city where Ukrainian and Russian forces have been engaged in a war of attrition for months.

Prigozhin is believed to have made the capture of Bakhmut a personal goal.

The capture of Bakhmut could pave the way for the Russians to advance towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

