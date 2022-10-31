Russians lose 620 soldiers, 14 tanks, warplane and helicopter in a day, General Staff reports

Invaders suffer greatest losses in Avdiyivka and Lyman areas

According to the General Staff, as of Oct. 31, the losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine amounted to:

personnel — about 71,820 (+620);

tanks — 2,686 (+14) units;

armored combat vehicles — 5,485 (+32) units;

artillery systems — 1,728 (+4) units;

salvo missile systems — 383 (+0) units;

air defense equipment — 197 (+0) units;

aircraft — 275 (+1) units;

helicopters — 253 (+1) units;

operational-tactical UAVs — 1413 (+1);

cruise missiles — 352 (+0);

ships/boats — 16 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 4,128 (+8) units;

special equipment — 154 (+0).

The data is being verified.

The invaders suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiyivka and Lyman areas.

