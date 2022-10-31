Russians lose 620 soldiers, 14 tanks, warplane and helicopter in a day, General Staff reports

Invaders suffer greatest losses in Avdiyivka and Lyman areas
Read also: Russia loses 6,000 units of equipment, suffering from lack of spare parts — NYT

According to the General Staff, as of Oct. 31, the losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine amounted to:

Read also: Almost 9,000 Russian military personnel to arrive in Belarus, says Belarusian defense ministry

  • personnel — about 71,820 (+620);

  • tanks — 2,686 (+14) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 5,485 (+32) units;

  • artillery systems — 1,728 (+4) units;

  • salvo missile systems — 383 (+0) units;

  • air defense equipment — 197 (+0) units;

  • aircraft — 275 (+1) units;

  • helicopters — 253 (+1) units;

  • operational-tactical UAVs — 1413 (+1);

  • cruise missiles — 352 (+0);

  • ships/boats — 16 (+0) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 4,128 (+8) units;

  • special equipment — 154 (+0).

The data is being verified.

Read also: 12 Ukrainian howitzers damaged in the war to be repaired in Lithuania, says Defense Minister

The invaders suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiyivka and Lyman areas.

