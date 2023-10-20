Russians lose record number of personnel on Tavriia front in a day

The Russians lost 1,051 lives on the Tavriia front on 19 October. The total losses of that day amounted to 1,380 people.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavriia operational-strategic group, on Telegram; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "143 units of the enemy's military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 31 tanks, 74 armoured fighting vehicles, 6 artillery systems, 3 anti-aircraft guns, 18 unmanned aerial vehicles and 10 units of motor vehicles. An enemy ammunition storage point was also destroyed. Another 63 units of the occupiers' self-propelled guns were damaged, in particular, 20 tanks.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group completed 1,500 firing tasks over the course of the past 24 hours. The total losses of the enemy amounted to 1,051 people. Two occupiers were taken captive."

Details: The Russians launched 1 missile- and 18 airstrikes, carried out 43 combat clashes, and launched 859 artillery strikes during the day on the Tavriia front.

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian defenders killed 1,380 Russians on 19 October.

