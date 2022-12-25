Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

52
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has stated that Russian occupiers are losing "thousands of soldiers" in action near the city of Bakhmut.

Source: Haidai on air during national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As for Bakhmut, it is no longer even a strategic military plan, although there is such a thing, but a rather symbolic matter, which the Kremlin regime loves very much.

Plus, the Kadyrovites [the Chechen forces led by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and fighting as part of the Russian army -ed.] and Wagnerites [and inmates recruited by Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the founder of the Wagner Group private military company -ed.] want to prove themselves  and show ‘the bunker grandpa’[Putin] that they are capable of something.

But so far, they are losing thousands of their soldiers, who stay there for life."

Details: Haidai said that the Russian plans remain unchanged, they want to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Reminder: the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has observed a slowdown in the Russian troops' advance in the Bakhmut area and suggested that Russian forces may seek to initiate a tactical or operational pause.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes

    Vyacheslav Volodin, the Head of the State Duma of Russia [the lower house of Russian Parliament - ed.] suggests cancelling preferences for people who left the Russian Federation and introducing higher taxes for such persons.

  • Ukrainian defenders repel attacks in three regions and hit four Russian command posts - General Staff report

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by Russian occupiers near 15 settlements in 3 oblasts and hit 7 areas where the Russians were concentrated. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 25 December 2022 Details: In the course of the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers launched five missile strikes and one airstrike.

  • Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he does not consider the Russian Federation to be approaching a dangerous point in the war against Ukraine. Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets RIA Novosti and RBC, referring to the statement by the Russian president during Moscow.

  • Video: Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov’s son wins pro MMA debut with weak finish

    The fight took place under the ACA promotional banner owned by Kadyrov’s father, so the outcome should come as no surprise.

  • Russians bring security officers to occupied Ukraine's south

    The Russians are bringing their security officers to occupied southern territories of Ukraine in order to control the situation there. Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center Quote: "The occupiers cannot tame the captured land and continue to bring their security officers there.

  • Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia

    Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church. The idea of commemorating the birth of Jesus in December was considered radical in Ukraine until recently, but Russia's invasion changed many hearts and minds.

  • Everything we know about after-Christmas sales 2022 — plus 50+ incredible deals to shop now

    Major retailers are busy hosting some epic end-of-year sales, with up to 70% off everything from electronics to kitchen items.

  • Ukraines police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack

    Work is ongoing on dealing with the aftermath of the 24 December Russian strikes on Kherson, which claimed the lives of 10 people. The police and rescuers are helping the residents to board the broken windows up with chipboard.

  • How the style and shapes of bras have evolved over time

    The bra has been reinvented numerous times throughout its long lifetime, from the first modern bra in 1914 to the bullet bra of the 1950s.

  • Turkey in talks with Russia about using Syrian airspace in potential operation

    Turkey is in talks with Russia to use the airspace above northern Syria for a potential cross-border operation against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday. Turkey has carried out several incursions into northern Syria against the YPG and has been threatening a new incursion for months.

  • Iran refuses to supply missiles to Russia so far Ukraines Defence Intelligence

    Iran has so far refused to support Russia with ballistic missiles, which Ukrainian officials have previously expressed concern about. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview to The New York Times Quote: "Iran is not hurrying to do this, for understandable reasons, because as soon as Russia fires the first missiles the sanctions pressure will grow.

  • Deadly Russian Shelling Rocks Ukraine on Christmas Eve

    At least seven people have been killed and dozens injured after Russia's latest bombardment of Kherson, the southern Ukrainian city, on Christmas Eve.

  • Florida sheriff's deputy killed responding to domestic violence call on Christmas Eve: 'We are heartbroken'

    The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday Corporal Ray Hamilton was fatally shot in the line of duty on Christmas Eve. Hamilton was a five-year veteran of the department.

  • FBI investigating shooting of man who ‘illegally gained access’ to Shaw Air Force Base

    “Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets,” Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement on the base’s website.

  • Putin tells Russian defense industry to up its game

    STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his country’s weapons producers to step up their game.As he toured the Tula weapons plant on Friday – he said, not only does Russia’s military-industrial complex need to make sure troops on the frontline in Ukraine get what they need, at the shortest possible timeframes but the performance of those weapons, have to be upgraded based on combat experience on the ground.Russia’s defense minister also said on Friday the state would ramp up orders of weapons from Kalashnikov, starting next year.Russian troops, meanwhile, were shown taking part in tactical drills with Belarus.As what Putin called “a special military operation” in Ukraine neared the 11th month, Putin said the Russian army needs to learn from its problems in Ukraine, and conceded his mobilization campaign did not go as planned.He pledged “no limits” on spending now to help his army win the war.US officials say Russia has lost or abandoned significant amounts of military equipment, suffered tens of thousands of deaths, while ceding half the territory it initially seized.However the Kremlin’s mouthpiece offered a different assessment on Friday. At a news briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had made “significant progress” towards “demilitarizing” Ukraine, one of the goals put forth by Putin when he announced his invasion in February.While the Russian President has for months described the invasion as a “special military operation” – his critics now accuse him of breaking his own “fake news” law of calling the war by its name.A St Petersburg politician called Nikita Yuferev caught on to Putin using the word “war” on Thursday in a press briefing and filed a legal challenge to hold Putin “responsible for spreading fake news about the actions of the Russian army”.Others who’ve publicly called the war a war in Russia faced harsh punishment of years in jail.Speaking to Reuters, Yuferev said he knew his legal challenge would go nowhere, but felt it was important to draw attention to the “contradiction and injustice of laws that Putin adopts and signs, but which he himself doesn’t observe”.

  • Putin's nuclear threats are stirring fears of a nightmare scenario. Here's what's in his arsenal and what could happen if he orders the unthinkable.

    Alarm is growing as Russian forces retreat and Putin's rhetoric grows more unhinged. Here's how a Russian nuclear attack could unfold.

  • China must raise self-reliance in agricultural technology, Xi says

    President Xi Jinping wants China to accelerate efforts to achieve self-reliance in agricultural technology, identifying seed development and core equipment among areas to focus on, state media reported. The central leadership had said in 2020 that the country's seed industry was a weak link in the food chain and needed to make better use of science and technology to achieve a turnaround. "It is necessary to keep an eye on the frontiers of the world's agricultural science and technology," the official Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying at the central rural work conference held in Beijing over Friday and Saturday.

  • Why Russia is relying on Wagner Group mercenaries in Ukraine

    'Putin's Chef' and a stalemated war, explained

  • Russia's infamous Wagner Group is throwing prisoners who 'have nothing to lose' on the frontlines, Ukrainian advisor says

    British intel said the notorious paramilitary organization is sending "expendable" troops ahead of its officers, often without support from tanks.

  • Venerable Ohio country club loses fight to keep historic site as a golf course

    The Ohio Supreme Court recently ruled 6-1 in favor of the Ohio History Connection acquiring Moundbuilders Country Club.