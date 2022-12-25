Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has stated that Russian occupiers are losing "thousands of soldiers" in action near the city of Bakhmut.
Source: Haidai on air during national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote: "As for Bakhmut, it is no longer even a strategic military plan, although there is such a thing, but a rather symbolic matter, which the Kremlin regime loves very much.
Plus, the Kadyrovites [the Chechen forces led by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and fighting as part of the Russian army -ed.] and Wagnerites [and inmates recruited by Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the founder of the Wagner Group private military company -ed.] want to prove themselves and show ‘the bunker grandpa’[Putin] that they are capable of something.
But so far, they are losing thousands of their soldiers, who stay there for life."
Details: Haidai said that the Russian plans remain unchanged, they want to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.
Reminder: the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has observed a slowdown in the Russian troops' advance in the Bakhmut area and suggested that Russian forces may seek to initiate a tactical or operational pause.
