Russians' main goal in Kharkiv Oblast is to occupy Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi railway junction – oblast authority

The main goal of the Russian occupiers in Kharkiv Oblast is now to occupy Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi again, but Ukraine's Defence Forces have been responding appropriately.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "For the past six months, we have been observing such active enemy assault operations. In addition to the mentioned village, Russian forces are also attempting to advance near Ivanivka and Petropavlivka. In Kharkiv Oblast, this is currently the main objective for the enemy, as, for example, the occupation of Synkivka would enable further progress and create conditions for the blockade of Kupiansk.

However, the main goal [of the Russians] is Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi [a major railway junction]. But they need to capture a part of the city of Kupiansk to reach it. We understand these plans, and so do our Armed Forces. And we are reacting appropriately."

Details: Syniehubov noted that assault detachments of Russian invaders are being formed from various units.

"These include the so-called Storm-Z, former Wagner personnel, and regular military servicemen. They throw their manpower at the front like cannon fodder, completely disregarding losses. They lack any strategy. They keep pushing forward," he said.

Meanwhile, by his estimates, Russian forces have sufficient weapons and equipment for assault operations on this front. However, Syniehubov emphasised that Ukraine's Armed Forces are effectively conducting their mission despite all the actions and the opponent's weaponry.

Quote: "They have mortars, heavy artillery, tanks and other armoured combat vehicles. There was indeed a shortage of shells for a while, and we heard about it in intercepted conversations. However, they are equipped to conduct assault actions with equipment-supported small units. Recently, there has been a change in their tactics: they are actively using guided aerial bombs. In addition, they are currently employing kamikaze drones, which pose a significant challenge to our military, and we are, of course, trying to quickly respond to the units' requests so they can counteract the drones.

Russians are dying by the hundreds, even thousands, on this front."

Support UP or become our patron!