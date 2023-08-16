Russians making staged video on ‘destruction of Ukrainian saboteurs’ in Kherson Oblast – General Staff

The Russian military command is increasingly resorting to staged filming of “successes” amid a collapse in the morale of its invasion forces’ personnel, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a morning update on Facebook on Aug. 16.

“Thus, filming preparations are reported in the temporarily occupied settlement of Kozachi Laheri (Kherson Oblast),” the report says.

“The propaganda video, to be shot by a Russian film crew, is to follow the plot of ‘The destruction of 150 servicemen of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the local village house of culture” (community center).”

However, as of Aug. 13, 2023, the building is occupied by up to 25 former convicted prisoners serving with the Russian invasion forces, the Ukrainian military said.

Read also: Crisis of insubordination grips Russian military command as commanders face dismissals, arrests – ISW

Earlier, Ukrainian troops successfully crossed the Dnipro River to the village of Kozachi Laheri, taking advantage of weakened Russian defensesin the area, to the northeast of the city of Kherson, on the opposite bank of the river, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War reported on Aug. 9.

“Ukrainian forces appear to have conducted a limited raid across the Dnipro River and landed on the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast, although it remains unclear whether Ukrainian troops have established an enduring presence on the east bank,” the ISW said.

Ukraine’s General Staff has not confirmed the report.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine