Russians marching over corpses: Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief reports on situation at front

31
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke with Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the phone for the first time this year on 3 January 2023, and reported on the situation at the front.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote: "Heavy fighting is ongoing on the Svatove-Kreminna frontier and in the Lysychansk area.

The situation in the Soledar-Bakhmut-Maiorsk area remains the most complicated. The Russians are basically trying to advance by marching over the corpses of their fellow soldiers there, but the Defence Forces of Ukraine are making tremendous efforts to hold back the offensive.

On the Donetsk front, we managed to hold our positions near Avdiivka and continue to conduct counteroffensive measures.

We are holding the defensive lines on the Zaporizhzhia front securely and making efforts to protect the city of Kherson from Russian attacks, primarily local people and critical infrastructure facilities.

The situation at the border with the Republic of Belarus is fully controlled."

Details: The Commander-in-Chief also said the Russians had launched 14 attacks using cruise missiles and deployed 94 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones in the period from 31 December to the morning of 3 January.

Zaluzhnyi also thanked Milley for the foreign-made anti-aircraft missile systems which the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received with his aid.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

