Russians massively hand out mobilisation notices to Crimean Tatars who have to flee from Crimea

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:11

Crimean Tatars are fleeing from occupied Crimea because they don’t want to fight against their own country and kill Ukrainians.

Source: sources among Crimean Tatars in occupied Crimea,; CrimeaSOS

Details: The mobilisation campaign started in Crimea primarily affects Crimean Tatars.

80% of all mobilisation notices in Crimea were handed to Crimean Tatars.

Details: Many flee Crimea with their families as they don’t want to fight. People flee to the nearest border countries: Georgia, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Belarus.

Human right activists from the "Crimea SOS" organization state that the mobilization of Crimean Tatars may lead to genocide. According to their estimates, Crimean Tatars received 90% of mobilisation notices in Crimea.

The activists also explain that Russia is purposefully killing indigenous people of Ukraine by making them fight against their own country.

Note: The mobilisation of residents of the occupied territories into the occupying army is forbidden by Article 51 of IV Geneva Convention, which makes it a war crime.

Making Ukrainian citizens participate in military action against their own country is considered a war crime, too.

