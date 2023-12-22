Russians might capture Avdiivka, but it will only be tactical success – Estonian General Staff

Colonel Tarmo Kundla, Head of the Ops Department of the Estonian Defense Forces’ (EDF) General Staff, believes that Russia is currently on the offensive at the combat zone in Ukraine, but the capture of several settlements will not bring it success at the operational level.

Source: Kundla as quoted by ERR, reports European Pravda

Details: Kundla reported that Russian forces are still making progress all the way down the Ukrainian front line. In particular, they have been making progress in the villages to the north and south of the city of Avdiivka.

Quote: "The fall of Avdiivka is possible, but it also depends on the decision of Ukraine – whether they continue resistance or retreat. The city is not yet surrounded. If the Russian troops manage to capture the city, then this is a tactical victory that is well presented to the public, but it does not give a large operational level of success," he said at a briefing of the Estonian Ministry of Defence on Friday.

Kundla pointed out that Marinka, a city south of Avdiivka, might also be taken over by Russian forces in the upcoming weeks. However, it is unlikely that the Russian Federation will be able to take over more land in Donetsk Oblast anytime soon.

The Estonian General Staff representative claims that since Ukraine has established new defensive positions west of the city, there are no serious threats to it in the event that it decides to withdraw from Avdiivka in order to preserve manpower.

"In summary, the war of attrition continues. Russia has the initiative and its units are finding tactical success in some areas of the front line, while it comes at a considerable cost. But it does not give them operational success," Kundla said.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence stated that in recent weeks, Ukraine has mobilised efforts to improve its fortifications as it switches to a more defensive position along much of the front line.

