Russians occupiers try to regain lost position near Robotyne and Klishchiivka

The Russian army unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost position in Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 3 November

Details: On the Bakhmut front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost position near Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast) eight times. They also conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Bohdanivka and Khromove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost position near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Synkivka, Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast). Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks there.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations, using air support near the settlements of Stepove, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast). In total, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 17 attacks here.

On the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations in Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 14 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians launched air strikes near Vodiane, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske and south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

At the same time, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front.

In total, 53 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russians launched 1 missile strike and 67 air strikes, carried out 40 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out nine strikes on areas where enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and two on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, the assets and personnel of the Air Defence Forces destroyed 11 reconnaissance UAVs, 24 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and 1 enemy Kh-59 missile.

Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit 7 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, an electronic warfare station, a radar station, 2 ammunition storage points and 10 artillery pieces of the enemy."

