Russians can overthrow Putin’s regime, says Lithuanian foreign minister

Gabrielius Landsbergis

“Lithuanians overthrew the Soviet regime, Ukrainians overthrew (former Ukrainian President Viktor) Yanukovych, Iranian women have risen up against the brutality of the Iranian regime and Russians can overthrow Putin,” he tweeted.

“Let’s not underestimate the power of freedom.”



Large-scale protests against mobilization in Russia and the war with Ukraine continue in the Republic of Dagestan, part of the Russian Federation.



On Sept. 22, the federal highway in Dagestan’s Babayurtovsky District was blocked in protest against the mobilization. On the same day, a video of a riot near a military registration and enlistment office in Dagestan appeared on social networks.

Read also: Military commissar shot in Russia during mobilization meeting – video

At the same time, residents of the village of Endirey in the Khasavyurt district of Dagestan blocked the Khasavyurt-Makhachkala federal highway on Sept. 25. The police tried to disperse protesters by firing into the air.

Earlier on Sept. 21, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” in Russia.

According to official data from the Russian Defense Ministry, the plan is to draft about 300,000 reservists. However, the part of the published decree ordering the mobilization dealing with the number of draftees is marked only “for official use.”

According to Russian opposition media, the secret paragraph of the plan details the mobilization of around one million Russians for the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin is also mainly mobilizing people from national minorities, which has led to accusations that Russia is using the war call-up to conduct ethnic cleansing.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine