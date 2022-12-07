Russians are panicking, begin to fortify Kursk Oblast with dragon's teeth and ditches

In Kursk Oblast of Russia, which borders Ukraine, defence structures are being built: concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures, known as "dragon's teeth", are being installed in the fields.

Source: Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Kursk Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Starovoyt: "We continue to strengthen the frontiers of Kursk Oblast."

Details: The Russian governor also posted a photo of defence structures.

Sometimes they are installed in several rows.

Earth mounds and deep ditches can also be seen in the photo.

Background:

