Russians are panicking, begin to fortify Kursk Oblast with dragon's teeth and ditches
In Kursk Oblast of Russia, which borders Ukraine, defence structures are being built: concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures, known as "dragon's teeth", are being installed in the fields.
Source: Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Kursk Oblast, on Telegram
Quote from Starovoyt: "We continue to strengthen the frontiers of Kursk Oblast."
Details: The Russian governor also posted a photo of defence structures.
Sometimes they are installed in several rows.
Earth mounds and deep ditches can also be seen in the photo.
Background:
On the morning of 6 December, Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Kursk Oblast, reported that a fire broke out at the airfield in the city of Kursk, the Russian Federation. Starovoyt states that an oil storage tank caught fire near the Kursk airfield as a result of a drone attack.
Following a fire at an airfield in the Russian city of Kursk, the authorities of Kursk Oblast decided to cancel classes in two schools and extended the yellow terror threat alert level for two weeks.
In late November, Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, reported that a defensive ‘zasechnaya’ line [Great Abatis Line - ed.] is being built in Belgorod Oblast; according to him, the authorities are preparing for an "attack" by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Later, Gladkov announced the beginning of the formation of territorial defence battalions, which, if necessary, will be ready to "protect" the oblast.
