Russians pass limit in terms of missile use norms, 3 to 4 more attacks and there will be nothing left

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, believes that the Russians have enough stockpiles of missiles for three to four attacks, but after that they will run out of all stocks, which is unacceptable for the military.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Danilov: "If you count the massive attacks that have already taken place, then they have [missiles – ed.] left for a maximum of two or three, maybe four [attacks – ed.]. But then they will be completely without missiles, which is unacceptable, because they may have completely different challenges and they have to have at least some reserves left."

Details: According to Danilov, "they have already passed the limit that according to normal practice they should have kept and they passed it quite a long time ago." However, he specified that the Russians have more or less enough S-300 missiles in their arsenal.

Danilov also noted that the military has learned how to shoot down Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, which the Russians use. "They have Shahed drones, but I want to note that we have learned to fight them. Unless there is some kind of force majeure, there recently was a case when we shot down 100% of those that they launched," he emphasised.

Background: On 16 December, Russians launched 76 missiles at Ukraine, including 72 cruise missiles. Ukraine’s air defence forces downed 60 of them.

