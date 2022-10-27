Russians penalise residents of occupied territories for subscribing to Ukrainian media outlets

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

TETIANA LOZOVENKO – THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 14:10

The Russian-appointed "administration" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast has announced the introduction of wartime censorship in the occupied territory based on a legally null and void "martial law" decree issued by Vladimir Putin.

Source: Vladimir Rogov, senior member of the occupation "administration" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Telegram

Details: Rogov announced that "preventive spot checks of citizens’ mobile phones" will be conducted starting from 27 October. The occupiers are looking for evidence that residents of Zaporizhzhia Oblast subscribe to Ukrainian news sources.

"If a person follows propagandist sources, for the first offence they will receive a warning. If they are still subscribed to these sources upon further checks, they will be fined. In cases of serious violations of the law on foreign agents’ activity, the perpetrators will be subject to criminal prosecution," Rogov added. He did not specify which media outlets have been banned.
Background: 

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision to introduce martial law in the annexed parts of the Ukrainian oblasts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk.

  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin  imposed martial law in the newly occupied territories of Ukraine in order to suppress the resistance of the local population.

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia introducing so-called martial law in the occupied territories of Ukraine is a manifestation of "Chekists’ panic" - the closer Russia’s defeat is, the greater the panic will be [Chekist was the name given to members of the Soviet secret police in the early days of the USSR - ed.].

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

