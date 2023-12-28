Russians plan to take children from Ukrainian occupied territories through Belarus

The Russians have been compiling lists of children from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, who they plan to take to the Russian Federation through Belarus.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights; Ukrinform news agency

Quote from Lubinets: "We are witnessing a new systemic issue where Russians are deporting Ukrainian children specifically through Belarusian territory. According to my information, they continuously compile new lists of children currently staying in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, particularly Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, who will be transported to Russia through Belarus."

Details: Lubinets believes that Russians may be attempting to minimise information about Ukrainian children being present on Russian territory in such a way.

He expressed the opinion that Belarus for Russians is an additional factor to conceal information regarding deported Ukrainian children.

Lubinets stated that establishing the fact of deportation and verifying a child’s identity is meticulous work. The information regarding who took the children, from where and how they brought them to Russian territory needs to be established. Finding such information is highly challenging when such actions happen through Belarusian territory.

Answering the question of how many Ukrainian children are currently on Belarusian territory, he noted that there could be thousands.

However, Lubinets said they are there temporarily. "That is, it is an intermediate point in logistics before transportation to the Russian Federation".

