Russians produce about 115-130 strategic missiles per month – Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said Russia produces about 115-130 strategic missiles and about the same number of tactical missiles (such as Kh-31s and Kh-59s) per month.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine

Quote: "They were unable to significantly increase these volumes. Currently, the maximum numbers remain the same, about 115-130 strategic missiles. However, they may differ depending on the month. The production level depends on capacity utilisation, on components, because a lot of parts – for example, for the Kh-101s, Kinzhals and Kalibrs – are foreign-made."

Russia has lost a lot since its companies that supplied components are under international sanctions. And it can't cover its own needs with its [domestically produced] analogues. Again, for example, in December, they did not produce some types of missiles at all – there was a zero number – both planned and actual."

Details: According to Skibitskyi, now Russia is trying to keep a certain strategic reserve. As a rule, this is about 30% of their reserves.

In particular, since mid-September, the Russians have not used either Kh-101s or Kalibrw: "There was an accumulation of these missiles."

As for the cruise missiles fired, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine representative said that during the attacks, products of the third and fourth quarters of production were recorded: "This once again indicates that their reserves are not very large, and what is produced is immediately used against our state."

In addition, the Russians are able to produce about 100-115 tactical missiles (like the Kh-31s, Kh-59s, etc.).

According to Vadym Skibitsky, Kh-31s, Kh-35s, Kh-29s, and Kh-59s are produced mainly from Russian components: "This is a completely different class of missile – it is not strategic. These are guided aviation missiles. Accordingly, the purposes for which they can be used are also different. These missiles – Kh-31s and Kh-59s – are aimed primarily at air defence systems, at our radar stations, which the enemy must attack before or during massive strikes."

Support UP or become our patron!