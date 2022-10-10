Russians pull up reserves towards axis of advance of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Ukraines south

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 03:47

Operational Command Pivden (South) has reported that the Russians are moving manpower and equipment towards the axis of advance of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy is inflicting regular fire damage on our positions, using military aircraft, multiple-launch rocket systems, tubed artillery and mortars along the line of contact and on the adjacent settlements.

Russians continue to attack the rear through atypical use of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, air-launched rockets and kamikaze drones.

Enemy troops are mining the area to prevent the advance of our troops.

The enemy is pulling up reserves towards the axis of advance of our troops - about 200 servicemen and up to three dozen units of military equipment are involved."

Details: In addition, the Russians continue aerial reconnaissance with UAVs in order to ascertain the location of Ukrainian Armed Forces and adjust artillery fire.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft forces continue to destroy them. Two more Orlan-10 UAVs have been grounded in Mykolaiv district.

The Russians tried to attack Ukrainian Defence Force units on the afternoon of 9 October from the direction of the village of Bezvodne and towards the village of Davydiv Brid with forces up to the size of a motorised rifle platoon. They suffered significant losses and retreated to their original positions.

Russian airstrikes continue, with seven of them happening during the last combat day, five of which were on Davydiv Brid. Also, a kamikaze drone attacked the village of Dudchany. No significant losses were inflicted.

A rocket was fired in the evening from the Black Sea towards the city of Ochakiv. Eight houses were damaged and a civilian was injured.

The Russians also attacked the Kutsurub hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] from the direction of the Kinburn Spit using Grad multiple launch rocket systems and tubed artillery. There are no casualties.

The Ukrainian Air Force made 99 strikes on the Russian forces, and Rocket Forces and Artillery carried out 246 firing missions.

The estimated losses of the Russian forces on 9 October in Ukraine’s south are: 44 military personnel, 2 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, 4 tanks, 10 armoured vehicles, 4 120-calibre mortars. Also, 2 tanks, 2 armoured vehicles, and a self-propelled Msta-S howitzer were damaged.

