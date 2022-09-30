Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline

7
DAVID KLEPPER
·4 min read

The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies.

The Russian position is also reverberating on social media forums popular with American conservatives and far-right groups.

NATO leaders believe the damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines between Russia and Germany is the result of sabotage. NATO has refrained from identifying a suspect pending an investigation into the damage.

Russia began blaming the U.S. quickly after the damage was reported Monday night. On Friday, speaking at a ceremony to annex four Ukrainian regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said “Anglo-Saxons” in the West were behind the “terror attacks" but did not specify any nations.

Pravda and other Russian state outlets reported Thursday that the U.S. operates underwater robots capable of carrying out the acts of sabotage. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman wrote about her suspicions of U.S. involvement in a Telegram post.

“Europe must know the truth!” Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram Wednesday.

The assertions of U.S. responsibility cite President Joe Biden’s threat in February to stop the recently completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invaded Ukraine. “If Russia invades ... then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2,” Biden said. “We will bring an end to it.”

The U.S. State Department has dismissed Russia's claims, with a spokesman calling them preposterous and saying the idea of U.S. involvement “is nothing more than a function of Russian disinformation and should be treated as such.”

The two Nord Stream lines were not in operation but were filled with tons of methane that began bubbling to the surface following the damage. Russia recently shut off the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as it ramped up energy pressure on Europe. Nord Stream 2 has never been used.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson played the Biden clip on his show Tuesday and brought up the possibility that the U.S. was behind the sabotage.

“If they did this, this will be one of the craziest, most destructive things any American administration has ever done, but it would also be totally consistent with what they do," Carlson said.

Former President Donald Trump also reposted Biden's remarks on Truth Social along with a call for the U.S. to remain “cool, calm” in its relations with Russia. “Wow. What a statement. World War III anyone?” he wrote.

Messages left with spokespeople for Fox News and Trump were not immediately returned on Friday.

The suggestion that the U.S. caused the damage was circulating on online forums popular with American conservatives and followers of QAnon, a conspiracy theory movement which asserts that Trump is fighting a battle against a Satanic child-trafficking sect that controls world events.

The claim's popularity among the American far-right and the speed with which it spread from Russian state media reflect mounting skepticism about America's role in the war in Ukraine, according to Emma Ashford, a senior fellow at the Washington, D.C.-based Stimson Center and an expert on security and energy.

“Russia is quite good at capitalizing on these divides, but it doesn't create them,” she said.

It's not the first time Russia has spread disinformation seeking to redirect blame for the war and undermine Ukraine's allies. Earlier this year, Kremlin-controlled media mounted a disinformation operation asserting the U.S. had been running secret bioweapon labs in Ukraine. Carlson helped amplify that theory too.

Networks allied with the Kremlin have also spread frightening tales about Ukrainian refugees, and blamed atrocities committed during the war on Ukrainians.

Seen in that context, the conspiracy theory alleging U.S. responsibility for the pipeline damage is consistent, the researchers concluded.

“The central theme is that this is a “false-flag” operation, an American plot designed to convince Europe that it was a Russian attack intended to signal the vulnerability of Europe’s energy supplies,” the researchers wrote.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of misinformation at https://apnews.com/hub/misinformation.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin signs treaties to annex parts of Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to annex parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying Western powers and marking a sharp escalation of the seven-month conflict with its neighbor. (Sept. 30)

  • Avs launch Cup defense after summer filled with celebrations

    Mikko Rantanen can’t believe how quickly the summer flew by. One moment the Colorado Avalanche were riding through the streets of Denver on firetrucks and the next they’re back on the ice. “But it was a good reason for a short summer,” the Avalanche forward said.

  • Did Jeffrey Dahmer kill the son of America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh?

    Investigator who interviewed Dahmer in prison convinced that he was responsible for 1981 murder of Adam Walsh in case that shocked America

  • Amid rising seas, island nations push for legal protection

    When and if an island nation fully submerges due to rising seas, what happens to the nationalities of its citizens? This and other related questions are being considered by island nations advocating for changes to international law as climate change threatens their existence. “Climate change induced sea level rise is a defining issue for many Pacific Island states and like most climate change issues, Pacific Island states have been at the forefront of challenging international law to develop in a way which is equitable and just,” said Fleur Ramsay, head of litigation and climate lead of the Pasifika Program at the Australia-based Environmental Defenders Office.

  • CFTC Charges Digitex Founder Adam Todd With Running Illegal Crypto Derivatives Trading Platform

    Adam Todd, the founder of crypto futures and spot market exchange Digitex, has been charged by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for multiple violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA).

  • Russian strikes kill 23 civilians in Zaporizhzhia - officials

    STORY: The convoy had been assembling at the car market on the edge of the city of Zaporizhzhia, preparing to leave Ukrainian territory to visit relatives and deliver supplies in an area controlled by Russia, witnesses and Ukrainian officials said."So far, 23 dead and 28 wounded. All civilians," Oleksandr Starukh, the Zaporizhzhia regional governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.Police Colonel Sergey Ujryumov, head of the explosive disposal unit of the Zaporizhzhia police department said the market was hit by three S300 missiles.Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a "special military operation", denies deliberately targeting civilians.

  • College, pro teams move, reschedule, postpone games because of Hurricane Ian

    Several college and professional sports teams have begun altering plans for games this week with Hurricane Ian approaching Florida.

  • Protests could dismantle Iran’s morality police, campaigners say

    ‘We are seeing men and women, regular people, taking to the streets,’ researcher says

  • Santa Clara County looking at guaranteed income for homeless students headed to college

    Santa Clara County says it’ll begin reviewing a guaranteed income program for unhoused teens headed to college. The program will be funded by the county and will help about 2,500 homeless students throughout county.

  • Self-harm content that helped drive Molly Russell to her death is still online five years later

    Instagram posts which Molly Russell “binged” on before ending her life are still available on the social media platform, a Telegraph investigation has found, leaving her family "hugely disappointed".

  • Jury reaches verdict in trial over string of Columbus store robberies, break-ins

    Here’s what the jurors told defense attorneys after they returned the verdict.

  • San Francisco sued by homeless demanding affordable housing

    San Francisco's homeless are suing the City by the Bay, demanding that it stop rounding them up like criminals and invest in affordable housing instead. More than 57% of the city's homeless is unsheltered, according to advocacy group Coalition on Homelessness, which filed the lawsuit along with seven homeless individuals. San Francisco has failed to provide enough temporary shelters, the group said on Wednesday when announcing the action.

  • Russian consulate in New York vandalised with red spray-paint

    The Russian consulate in New York has been vandalised with red spray-paint hours before Vladimir Putin illegally annexed more occupied areas of Ukraine. New York Police Department says that its officers responded to the building, which is on East 91st Street in Manhattan, at around 1.30am on Friday. The building’s ground floor, including doors and windows, had been daubed with red paint but no slogans or words were visible.

  • Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut

    Robbie Parker says he can tell when conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said something on his show about the Sandy Hook school massacre, because that's when another round of abuse begins. Parker, whose 6-year-old daughter Emilie was killed, testified Thursday at Jones' defamation trial in Connecticut about becoming the face and target for conspiracy theorists who believe the lie that the 2012 shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators was a hoax. The harassment began, he said, after Jones featured on his Infowars show a video of Parker smiling just before a news conference the day after the shooting.

  • What is a storm surge?

    Hurricane Ian made landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida Thursday afternoon and will likely go down in history as one of the most devastating hurricanes with catastrophic damage.

  • Missile strike kills dozens of civilians in Ukraine, Kyiv says

    STORY: Missiles slammed into a car market in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday (September 30), hitting a convoy of civilian vehicles and leaving bloodied bodies strewn across the ground.At least 23 people were killed and 28 wounded in the attack local officials blamed on Russia.The convoy had been preparing to leave Ukrainian territory to visit relatives and deliver supplies in an area controlled by Russia, witnesses and Ukrainian officials said.The head of the explosive disposal unit of the Zaporizhzhia police department said the market was hit by three S300 missiles.Bodies lay on the ground or still in vehicles at the scene as police and emergency workers arrived. Vehicles were packed with the occupants' belongings, blankets and suitcases.A missile had left a crater in the ground near two lines of vehicles. The impact peppered the cars and vans with shrapnel and left windows blown out.Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians, though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

  • Kendall Jenner Celebrates Opening of Her 818 Tequila Cocktail Lounge in the Bahamas

    The Kardashians star hosted a beachside bash for the 818 Shack at SLS Baha Mar in Nassau

  • Doctor, Army spouse accused of trying to provide service member medical records to Russia

    Federal prosecutors on Thursday unsealed a new indictment charging a Johns Hopkins doctor and her spouse, a U.S. Army Major stationed at Fort Bragg, with attempting to provide military service members' medical information to the Russian government. Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist, and Jamie Lee Henry, an Army Major who held a Secret level security clearance, are alleged to have met with a person they believed was associated with the Russian government but who was actually an undercover agent with the FBI -- and told the person they wanted to assist Russia by providing them secret medical information on members of the U.S. military, their family members and other patients of Johns Hopkins.

  • Carnival stock dives toward a 30-year low as losses and revenue misses keep piling up

    Shares of Carnival Corp. sank to a fresh post-pandemic low Friday after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and sales miss even as capacity usage improved to 92%.

  • Occupier who fled from Izium complains that he was not allowed back in Russia until he agreed to fight again

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:41 A Russian conscript told the media that after he escaped from Izium [the recently liberated city in Kharkiv Oblast - ed.], he was not allowed to get back to Russia.