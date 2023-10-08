Russians put civilians in occupied territories under pressure and rob them

Russian invaders are committing crimes against the civilian population in the occupied territories of Ukraine, including threats and robberies.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "According to information from the Ukrainian underground, a number of actions against the civilian population took place in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson oblast, which were committed by the Russian occupation forces and contain signs of violation of International Humanitarian Law, as well as war crimes."

Details: The National Resistance Center also reported that a series of robberies of civilians took place in various settlements of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, during which representatives of the occupation regime threatened people with violence using physical force and firearms.

The resistance notes that Ukrainian underground resistance movement representatives, found out while communicating with those who suffered from it, that as a result of the criminal acts, three cars, one motorcycle, other equipment and valuable property, as well as cash totalling US$1,500 were taken from the local citizens.

