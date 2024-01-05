Russians put teenagers from Ukrainian occupied territories on military register

The Russians have been planning a large-scale mobilisation in the occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, they will put 17-year-old teenagers on a military register.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: Military enlistment offices want all 17-year-old teenagers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine's south to be put on a special military register starting March 2024.

After the presidential elections, Russia plans to increase the mobilisation pace on the occupied territories.

The NRC called on residents to ignore the Russian initiatives and thereby not only make life difficult for the traitors but also preserve their own lives.

Quote: "The enemy benefits from the death of Ukrainians, regardless of which side they are fighting on. Therefore, the occupiers use Ukrainians in their army for cannon fodder assaults, because their death does not create social tension in the Nazi society of the Russian Federation."

Support UP or become our patron!