Russians put Ukraine's intelligence chief on wanted list

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has been put on the wanted list by the Russian Interior Ministry.

Quote from the database: "Kyrylo Budanov is wanted under the article of the Criminal Code."

Details: The article under which he is wanted is not specified.

Background: In October 2022, the Russian Federal Security Service, together with the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, stated that the organiser of the "terrorist attack" on the Crimean Bridge was supposedly Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, specifically its chief Kyrylo Budanov, employees and agents.

In April 2023, a Russian court arrested Budanov in absentia in the case of the "terrorist attack" on the Crimean Bridge, and plans are underway to put him on the international wanted list.

