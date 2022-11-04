Russians ready for another “goodwill gesture” outside Kherson, says Ukraine’s defense minister

Russia may experience a “goodwill gesture” near Kherson, Reznikov said

The term “goodwill gesture” is a reference to a Russian excuse for their evacuation from Snake Island, in the Black Sea, on June 30.

According to minister, in order for this “goodwill gesture” to come to fruition, the Russian troops “will have to lose some of their potential due to the appropriate actions of our Armed Forces.”

“Their habit of ‘goodwill gestures’ has long been known to us,” Reznikov said.

“Yes, there was a ‘goodwill gesture’ when they liberated the territory of Kyiv Oblast, then Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts thanks to the decisive actions of the security and defense sector. Later, there was Zmiinyi (Snake) Island – another ‘goodwill gesture.’ I think they’re potentially ready for another ‘goodwill gesture’ regarding the left bank of the Dnipro River, namely outside the city of Kherson in Kherson Oblast.”

Earlier Reznikov said that rainy weather has slowed down Ukraine’s offensive in Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said the operation to liberate Kherson is likely to last until the end of November.

Satellite images show that Russian invaders in Kherson Oblast are urgently transferring military equipment and personnel to the other bank of the Dnipro River.

