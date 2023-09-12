Russians receive explosive "gift" in occupied Enerhodar – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

The local resistance movement in the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and special forces of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine have presented the Russians with a special gift on the Russian Day of Federal Migration Service workers; the number of casualties is being established.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: It is noted that on the "Day of workers of the Federal Migration Service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Russian Federation", a drone delivered an explosive gift right on time for the festive dinner, which was organised in a room repurposed for the so-called Department of Passportisation on Budivnykiv Street, 22.

As a result of the hit, a fire broke out in the room, and several ambulance crews arrived at the building.

Intelligence officers note that a Russian radio communication centre located on the technical floor of a 14-storey building was hit almost simultaneously.

Quote: "Another ‘gift’ was received by the officers of the occupation army, who settled in two cottages that they had taken over on the outskirts of the city.

The number of the invaders’ casualties is being established. The civilian population was not affected."

