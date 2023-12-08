Russians regroup to intensify offensive in coming weeks – Estonian Defence Intelligence

The Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre predicts that Russia will intensify its offensive against Ukraine in the next few weeks, despite significant losses, as evidenced by the regrouping of the invaders.

Source: Ants Kiviselg, Head of the Intelligence Centre of the Estonian Defence Forces, at a briefing, European Pravda with reference to ERR

Details: Kiviselg noted that despite no significant changes on the frontline, the intensity of Russia's hostilities against Ukraine increased by a quarter over the week.

Avdiivka remains the main focus of the Russian offensive: the Russians have switched from direct infantry attacks to long-range fire, which "significantly complicated the regrouping of Ukrainian units, the creation and strengthening of defensive positions," he explained.

Quote: "Russia is also putting pressure on the Bakhmut and Marinka fronts. On the northern side of Bakhmut and on the southern side of Marinka, the Russian Federation has also made little progress," Kiviselg said.

He pointed out that Russia has begun regrouping its armed forces. This could mean an even more intense offensive in Ukraine in the coming weeks. At the same time, Russia's losses for the week amount to about 10,000 casualties.

At the same time, the Estonian intelligence representative stressed that Ukraine is managing to hold the defence and maintain a foothold on the left bank of Dnipro.

Quote: "This, in turn, forced Russia to deploy additional troops on this front. In the process, the lack of coherence and cohesion of Russian forces has led to a number of losses in new areas of military operations," Kiviselg explained.

Background: Last week, the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre suggested that the 2024 budget approved by President Vladimir Putin allows Russia to withstand the current intensity of hostilities in the war against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!