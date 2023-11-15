Russians regroup on Kupiansk front and conduct offence in several directions

The Russians have regrouped on the Kupiansk front and are trying to conduct an offensive in several directions, aiming to occupy the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast again.

Source: Volodymyr Fitio, spokesman for the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The situation on the Kupiansk front remains active. The enemy has regrouped and keeps conducting an offensive from several directions in order to occupy this city once again. This is an important logistical centre through which the Russian army was supplied with food and ammunition while the city was occupied."

Details: The Ukrainian Defence Forces have repelled 11 Russian attacks on this front. The Russians launched 19 airstrikes (using the whole aircraft arsenal: assault and attack aircraft and fire support helicopters) and used 25 kamikaze drones. In total, within 24 hours, the Russians launched 532 attacks on the Ukrainian positions on the Lyman-Kupiansk front.

Over the course of 14 November, the Ukrainian defenders killed 246 Russians and destroyed 52 pieces of Russian military equipment, out of them seven tanks and four infantry combat vehicles on this front.

