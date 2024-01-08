Russians renew attempts to cut off key logistics hub as fighting rages around Kupyansk

Russia continues to conduct intensive offensive actions in an attempt to break through to the Kharkiv Oblast town of Kupyansk, an important railwayhub for the region, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces, told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Jan. 8.

Russian invasion forces are attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses in the forests around Kupyansk and advance towards the city, he said.

"Intense hostilities in this area began in October 2023, and since then the fierce struggle has not stopped for a day," Syrskyi said.

"The enemy is currently storming our positions in the vicinity of Synkivka with the aim of further blocking Kupyansk.”

The general stated that the Ukrainian military is doing all it can to repel the Russian advance.

"Our soldiers are giving an adequate response to the enemy and destroying its plans," Syrskyi stated.

“Escalations in this area are constant, but our Defense Forces manage to destroy the enemy's offensive potential and inflict significant losses on them.”

The Russian forces have focused their attacks on the Kupyansk axis in recent days, Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, said on Jan. 7.

Ukrainian positions near Kupyansk are being stormed by both regular troops and units made up of Russian convicts.

The invasion forces are "not sparing tanks and armored vehicles," according to the governor.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine