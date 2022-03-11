Russians Reportedly Looking to the UAE to Unload Billions in Crypto Assets

Buena Vista Images
Camomile Shumba
·2 min read

Cryptocurrency firms based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been hit with a flood of requests by Russian clients to liquidate billions of dollars worth of digital assets, Reuters reported on Friday.

  • One crypto executive claims to have received a number of requests from Swiss brokers over the past few days to liquidate billions in bitcoin (BTC), with not one of those requests being for less than $2 billion.

  • “We have one guy – I don't know who he is, but he came through a broker – and they're like, 'we want to sell 125,000 bitcoin.' And I'm like, 'what? That's $6 billion guys.' And they're like, 'yeah, we're going to send it to a company in Australia.'"

  • Other Russians are looking to use their crypto to invest in property in the UAE, the report continued. Dubai, of course, has for years been a popular destination for Russians, and they've been among the top visitors and buyers of real estate there long before the Ukraine invasion began.

  • Many Bitcoin veterans - having seen these sorts of reports more than once - are taking the Reuters story with a big grain of salt. “Calling a hard fake news on this one,” tweets Blockstream’s Adam Back. Coinshares’ Meltom Demirors: “This kinda feels like the 2018-2019 deluge of emails to OTC desks about whales wanting to sell 10-100k slugs of BTC … Will believe it when the ticket gets printed. Until then, FUD.”

  • For its part, the UAE has previously claimed it is not siding with either Western allies or Moscow. UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash late last month said the Gulf state “believes that taking sides would only lead to more violence,” and that the UAE’s focus was to “encourage all parties to resort to diplomatic action.”

Recommended Stories

  • White House, G7 Announce New Guidance Is Coming on Crypto Sanctions Evasion

    White House and Treasury officials have said there is little concern that crypto will be used to evade sanctions against Russia but are announcing guidance to ensure this.

  • Stripe Re-Initiates Crypto Support As It Partners With FTX

    According to co-founder John Collison via Twitter, the move could allow crypto exchanges to take fiat deposits and make withdrawals via Stripe.

  • Is Shiba Inu Going to Make You Richer?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies of all time, soaring more than 41,016,168% since late 2020. In addition, Shiba Inu developers have made strides to improve the cryptocurrency, even announcing that it will be involved in the metaverse. Is Shiba Inu going to make a comeback?

  • Bitcoin and ETH Nosedive, XRP Trades Near Crucial Juncture

    Bitcoin price reversed from the $42,500 resistance, Ethereum’s ETH declined over 7%, XRP is still struggling to clear a major hurdle at $0.80.

  • Top 4 Cryptocurrencies To Consider Buying in March

    The cryptocurrency market has always been volatile, but 2022 has been the Wild West. Between fears of rising interest rates, high inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, risk assets in general...

  • Groups warn Biden administration on cutting off Russian Internet

    A broad coalition of civil society groups is making the case that, as odious as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is, its citizens should not be deprived of basic internet access.Why it matters: The U.S. has imposed strict sanctions on Russia and at least two internet providers have already cut off service to the country. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: In a letter to the White House, the groups argue that the U.S. and other actors should "

  • Here's your once-and-for-all fix for forgotten passwords

    Can't seem to keep track of all those passwords? This solution is better than a sticky note on the fridge.

  • The Middle East Blockchain Ecosystem "Crypto Oasis" is Expected to Reach 1000+ Organisations Target by Q2 2022

    Innovation and disruption ignites surge within the Blockchain industry, and the local regulators are supporting the progress. Key Highlights:The epicenter of the ecosystem - DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Center) - hosts now more than 230 Blockchain-specific organisationsThe entire Crypto Oasis aspires to see more than 1,000 Blockchain organisations in its ecosystem by the Q2 2022Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Middle Eastern Blockchain Ecosystem Crypto Oasis anti

  • Ethereum Transaction Fees Hit 6-Month Low

    While U.S. consumers are feeling pain at the pump to gas up their cars, cryptocurrency traders are feeling relief as Ethereum (ETH) "gas" fees per transaction are at their lowest levels in months. Every time an operation occurs on Ethereum's network, a transaction fee -- also known as a gas fee to help speed the transaction along -- is incurred. Based on the complexity of the transaction and how quickly the user wants the transaction settled, the gas fee changes.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Coinbase All Popped Today

    The White House released an executive order about digital assets and it's the kind of positive news investors were waiting for.

  • Stephen Miller Is Still on His Parents’ Cell Phone Plan, Jan. 6 Lawsuit Reveals

    The former Trump adviser acknowledged that the phone records the Jan. 6 committee is seeking are tied to a T-Mobile family plan

  • Amazon suspends shipments and Prime Video access in Russia

    The company announced today that it will suspend shipments of products in Russia and Belarus, as well as halt access to Prime Video in Russia.

  • Sarasota information technology firm acquired

    SouthTech, an information technology services provider in southwest Florida, was acquired.

  • DuckDuckGo reverses course, will demote Russian propaganda in search results

    The founder said he was “sickened” by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Your turn: How consumers can take back control

    Your turn: How consumers can take back control

  • Spectrum doubled internet speeds in these 37 US cities

    This week, Charter Communications announced an upgrading to the starting speeds of its Spectrum internet service in 37 more US cities. Going forward, the base Spectrum Internet plan will feature speeds of up to 200 Mbps. That’ll be double the previous cap of 100 Mbps. Additionally, Charter will continue to offer the Internet Ultra plan … The post Spectrum doubled internet speeds in these 37 US cities appeared first on BGR.

  • Russian company websites hit by increased hacking in March, says cyber firm

    Russian government entities and state-owned companies have been targeted over events in Ukraine, with the websites of the Kremlin, flagship carrier Aeroflot and major lender Sberbank among those to have seen outages or temporary access issues. Rostelecom-Solar, the cybersecurity arm of telecoms company Rostelecom, on Friday said it had noted increased activity on hacker forums on Feb. 22-23, with mass attacks on state authorities' internet resources beginning on Feb. 25. "The main target of attackers continues to be government resources," Rostelecom-Solar said in a statement, noting around 1,700 DDoS attacks against one government portal in the past three days alone.

  • Google Cloud to stop accepting new customers in Russia

    Google Cloud will stop accepting new customers in Russia, a company spokesperson said Thursday. The announcement is the latest action from Google and other tech companies who have sought to punish Moscow and distance themselves from its war in Ukraine."We can confirm we are not accepting new Google Cloud customers in Russia at this time. We will continue to closely monitor developments," a Google spokesperson said in a statement. Google Cloud's...

  • Vow Snaps up a Strategic Stake in UK Reward Tech, Enigmatic Smile

    Saint Helier, Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2022) - Vow Currency invests in Enigmatic Smile, a PCI Level 1 Service Provider, which specialises in delivering payment-linked rewards technology to cashback and loyalty companies, as well as their publisher networks, merchants, and consumers around the world.VowTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/116120_3ab6b8f8f4ed0828_001full.jpgLeveraging a portfolio of JVs and integrations wit

  • Computer help: Large helpings of spam might not be as bad as you think

    Emails that end up in your junk or spam folder rather than in your Inbox, shows your spam filters are doing what they were designed to do