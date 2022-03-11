Russians Reportedly Looking to the UAE to Unload Billions in Crypto Assets

Cryptocurrency firms based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been hit with a flood of requests by Russian clients to liquidate billions of dollars worth of digital assets, Reuters reported on Friday.

One crypto executive claims to have received a number of requests from Swiss brokers over the past few days to liquidate billions in bitcoin (BTC), with not one of those requests being for less than $2 billion.

“We have one guy – I don't know who he is, but he came through a broker – and they're like, 'we want to sell 125,000 bitcoin.' And I'm like, 'what? That's $6 billion guys.' And they're like, 'yeah, we're going to send it to a company in Australia.'"

Other Russians are looking to use their crypto to invest in property in the UAE, the report continued. Dubai, of course, has for years been a popular destination for Russians, and they've been among the top visitors and buyers of real estate there long before the Ukraine invasion began.

Many Bitcoin veterans - having seen these sorts of reports more than once - are taking the Reuters story with a big grain of salt. “Calling a hard fake news on this one,” tweets Blockstream’s Adam Back. Coinshares’ Meltom Demirors: “This kinda feels like the 2018-2019 deluge of emails to OTC desks about whales wanting to sell 10-100k slugs of BTC … Will believe it when the ticket gets printed. Until then, FUD.”