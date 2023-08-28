Russians resorting to using fake missiles due to shortage, says Humeniuk

The Russian military is resorting to using decoy missiles due to a severe shortage of the required components, according to Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, who spoke in an interview on Aug. 28.

“In this way, the Russians are trying to compensate for their shortage of missiles. As such this is a sparing approach, but still, every missile is a threat," she said.

Air raid alerts rang out across Ukraine early on Monday morning. Two people were killed, and five others were injured in a strike on an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast.

In Kryvyi Rih, two houses were destroyed, and five more were damaged; however, no casualties have been reported.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine