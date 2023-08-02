The Military Commissariat is on fire in Russia

At least 20 military commissariats in Russia were targeted with attempts to set them on fire in a wild series of events over the last 24 hours, the Russian Telegram channel Mash reported on Aug. 2.

In one incident, a 62-year-old pensioner was discovered as one of the arsonists at a military commissariat in Moscow. She declined to provide testimony, leading to the initiation of a criminal case for hooliganism involving the use of objects as a weapon. If convicted, she could face up to seven years in prison.

Another pensioner, aged 69, was caught attempting to set fire to a different Moscow military commissariat. Law enforcement found five bottles of flammable liquid in his possession. Like the previous case, the suspect also refused to cooperate with the investigation.

In Volgograd, an 82-year-old pensioner was arrested after attempting to set fire to a military commissariat. Authorities confiscated a 0.5-liter bottle containing an incendiary mixture, leading to the initiation of a criminal case against the individual.

In Kazan, a 31-year-old woman threw two Molotov cocktails at a service UAZ vehicle parked near a military commissariat.

In yet another incident, an 18-year-old saleswoman from a children’s store in Ufa attempted to set fire to a military commissariat in Ishimbay. She poured flammable liquid onto the porch, ignited it, and promptly fled the scene.

