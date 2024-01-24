Russians saboteur responsible for preparing strikes on Ukrainian positions arrested for treason

Ukraine’s SBU security service has uncovered an agent of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), who was responsible for preparing strikes on Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka, the SBU said on Telegram on Jan. 24.

Among the enemy’s targets were regional Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU)headquarters, key fortifications, and possible routes for the movement of heavy weapons towards the front line.

The Russians were particularly focused on HIMARS rocket systems, Leopard tanks, and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, the SBU explained.

The suspect was reportedly detained in his own home, in the town of Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast. His phone, which he used to take photos of AFU facilities and communicate with the FSB, was seized.

Read also: Russia destroys National Academy of Legal Sciences building in Kharkiv - photos

The FSB recruited him in Dec. 2023, though the SBU stated that he had been sharing information on Ukrainian military movements on pro-Russian Telegram channels even prior to his recruitment.

After he joined the FSB, the suspected traitor is reported to have visited frontline areas –mapping out Ukrainian positions which he then sent to his Russian overseers.

He has been charged with committing treason under martial law, which can result in life imprisonment.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine