Russians shoot soldier who deserted from war in Ukraine

Russian news agencies have reported that Russian security forces shot soldier Dmitry Perov, who deserted from the war in Ukraine with his weapons.

Source: press service of the government of Lipetsk Oblast

Details: Russian Telegram channels reported that the soldier resisted as they tried to detain him.

Russian security forces were not able to immediately approach the killed and called sappers to the scene after the killing.

It was reported that Perov allegedly "AVOWed" from a military unit in the area of the so-called "special military operation" [this is how the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.].

Russian media reported that Perov may have carried a machine gun with five loaded magazines and several grenades.

People saw him at his mother's house in Voronezh on 17 January. The man was filmed by surveillance cameras at one of the bus stops when he got into a taxi.

