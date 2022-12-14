Russians show their defensive line on border with Ukraine

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of Belgorod Oblast, has posted pictures of the defensive ‘zasechnaya’ line [Great Abatis Line – ed.], which the Russians built on the border with Ukraine.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram



Quote: "Together with Vladimir Bazarov [Deputy Governor of Belgorod Oblast] and representatives from the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, as part of a weekly detour, we conducted an overview of the progress of works on the construction of the zasechnaya line of Belgorod.

The works are carried out in accordance with the previously approved schedule."

Background: On 22 November, Gladkov reported that a defensive ‘zasechnaya’ line was being built in Belgorod Oblast of Russia and Russians were preparing for an "attack" fromy Ukraine. "I'm talking about the formation of the Belgorod line, the Belgorod ‘zasechnaya’ line," emphasised Gladkov.

