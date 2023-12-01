Russians slightly reduce attacks on Kupiansk front – Armed Forces of Ukraine

The number of Russian attacks on the Kupiansk front has slightly decreased after Russia was repelled there.

Source: Volodymyr Fito, head of the Public Relations Service of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast; Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian occupiers have become more active on the entire line in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces. They are attacking both on the Lyman-Kupiansk front and the Bakhmut front. They were repelled on the Kupiansk front, where the number of attacks decreased slightly compared to the previous period."

Details: Fito reported that during the day, seven Russian attacks were repelled on the Kupiansk front and six more on the Lyman front.

Fighting also took place in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka and Serebrianka Forest.

The representative of the Ground Forces also said that the Russian occupiers continue to use aircraft and kamikaze drones. 24 UAVs were launched during the day on the Lyman-Kupiansk front. Russia launched 694 artillery strikes on the positions of Ukrainian defenders on this front.

Quote: "It was a good day to kill the Russian invaders. Over the past day, 344 invaders were killed, and 60 pieces of military equipment belonging to the invaders were damaged or destroyed, including five tanks and five armoured personnel carriers.

Background: On 30 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Zaporizhzhia and instructed the military leadership to rapidly build fortifications "on all major fronts", particularly on the Kupiansk front.

